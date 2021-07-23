It looks like the Dolphins didn’t let Shaquem Griffin out of the building.

After Griffin went on a visit with Miami on Friday, the linebacker is signing a one-year deal with the team, according to multiple reports.

Griffin has appeared in 46 games since the Seahawks selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He had spent his entire career with Seattle, though the club did waive him and re-sign him to the practice squad in 2020. Griffin was eventually promoted to the active roster and ended up playing 10 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps.

He recorded his first sack last season, also recording a tackle for loss and three QB hits.

Dolphins signing Shaquem Griffin to one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk