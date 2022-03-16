The Dolphins are re-signing linebacker Sam Eguavoen to a one-year, $2 million deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The Dolphins weren’t going tender him as a restricted free agent.

The former CFL player has appeared in every game for the Dolphins the past three years, seeing action on 885 defensive snaps and 828 on special teams.

Eguavoen, 29, has 67 tackles, four sacks, two pass breakups and 16 quarterback hits in his 49 career games.

Dolphins re-signing Sam Eguavoen to one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk