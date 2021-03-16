Dolphins re-signing linebacker Vince Biegel

Curtis Crabtree
·1 min read
The Miami Dolphins are re-signing linebacker Vince Biegel on a one-year deal, according to Josh Tolentino of TheAthletic.com.

Biegel missed all of last season after tearing an Achilles during training camp in August. In 2019, Biegel appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins with 10 starts. He had 59 tackles with 2.5 sacks, an interception and posted a team-high 13 quarterback hits. It was Biegel’s first season as a full-time contributor on defense during his career.

A former fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2017, Biegel spent a year in Green Bay and a year with the New Orleans Saints in 2018. The Saints then traded Biegel to Miami in exchange for Kiko Alonso.

