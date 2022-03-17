Dolphins re-signing LB Brennan Scarlett

The Miami Dolphins have quickly brought back most of their defense this offseason, as they’ve yet to lose a free agent to another team.

Now, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins are re-signing linebacker Brennan Scarlett to a one-year deal. Scarlett reportedly had interest from other teams during the legal tampering period.

Scarlett, 28, spent his first year in Miami last season after five with the Houston Texans. He appeared in 13 games, playing 19% of the defensive snaps and 77% of special teams snaps. He recorded 19 tackles, one quarterback hit, and one pass defended.

With Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley and Sam Eguavoen also coming back, the linebacker room may look exactly the same as last season. The only remaining free agent at the position is Vince Biegel, who played less than 1% of the snaps in 2021.

