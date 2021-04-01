Defensive tackle John Jenkins is headed back to the Dolphins.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that the Dolphins are signing Jenkins as a free agent. It is a one-year deal for the nine-year veteran.

Jenkins played all 16 games for the Dolphins during the 2019 season and then moved onto a second stint with the Bears last year. He appeared in 11 games and recorded 21 tackles while playing a reserve role in Chicago.

Jenkins entered the league as a 2013 third-round pick of the Saints and moved on to the Seahawks, his first tour in Chicago, and a year with the Giants.

The Dolphins have also signed defensive tackle Adam Butler this offseason while Davon Godchaux left for the Patriots.

Dolphins signing John Jenkins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk