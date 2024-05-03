Dolphins signing former Pro Bowl pick Odell Beckham Jr. to be No. 3 wide receiver

The offer the Miami Dolphins made former star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was finally one he couldn’t refuse.

The Dolphins, after fielding a visit from Beckham in March and making him an offer, are signing him, according to a league source Friday.

The deal is for one year and worth up to $8.25 million, according to NFL Network. That figure is less than he was reportedly offered elsewhere, as Beckham proved Miami was where he wanted to go.

Beckham made $15 million last season with the Baltimore Ravens. It was known the Dolphins, pressed on salary-cap space after letting homegrown talents Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt and Andrew Van Ginkel walk in free agency and bringing in their own slate of outside players, wouldn’t meet a comparable price. But the two sides reached a compromise Friday.

The addition of Beckham gives the Dolphins a certified third receiving option behind standouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle after the team already signed pass-catching tight end Jonnu Smith to the roster in early March.

Beckham, 31, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, but those were in his first three seasons in the NFL, from 2014 to 2016, as an elite talent out of LSU that was taken with the No. 12 pick 10 years ago by the New York Giants.

A pair of ankle injuries slowed the 5-foot-11, 200-pound pass-catcher in 2017, but he bounced back for 1,000-yard seasons in 2018, his final year with New York, and 2019, his first with the Cleveland Browns.

Suffering two significant knee injuries in the years since, that was the last time he put up those kind of numbers. His 2020 season with the Browns was cut short with a torn ACL.

Waived midway through 2021 and then picked up by the Los Angeles Rams, he contributed to a Super Bowl title, but he tore his ACL again in the big game, costing him the 2022 season.

Beckham returned with the Ravens for 2023 and posted 35 receptions and 565 yards. His 16.1 yards per catch were a career high.

The Dolphins lacked a No. 3 wide receiver in 2023, and Cedrick Wilson Jr., who fled to the New Orleans Saints this offseason, ended up taking on the role by season’s end.

Miami also has Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma as veteran wide receivers on the roster. The team drafted rookies Malik Washington from Virginia in the fifth round and Tahj Washington from USC in the seventh round in last weekend’s NFL draft.

Fellow wideout Chase Claypool was with the Dolphins last year after an early-season trade. He signed with the Buffalo Bills on Friday.

Miami was also in the mix for Tyler Boyd, but ultimately reached Friday’s agreement with Beckham, who was their top target at the position.

