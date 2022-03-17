Dolphins signing former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert

The Miami Dolphins already agreed to a deal with one running back earlier in the week, and now, it appears they’ve added another back to the room.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have signed running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal worth $3.125 million. The former Boilermaker spent the last five years with the San Francisco 49ers just like new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel did.

Mostert, 29, has dealt with a number of injuries in his career. In his five full seasons with the 49ers, he appeared in just 45 of 81 possible games. A knee injury in 2021 during the season-opener kept him from missing the remainder of the season.

When he has been on the field, he’s been productive, rushing for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns on 5.7 yards per carry.

The Dolphins’ running back room is starting to take shape with Mostert joining Chase Edmonds (agreed to a deal), Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks.

