Dolphins re-signing Duke Riley

The Dolphins are retaining one of their own free agents.

Miami is re-signing linebacker Duke Riley to a one-year deal worth $3 million, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Riley signed with the Dolphins last March and appeared in 16 games for the club with three starts. He played 20 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 56 percent of special teams snaps, ending the season with 26 total tackles.

Riley began his career as a Falcons third-round pick in 2017. He played 32 games for Atlanta before the team traded him to Philadelphia in September 2019. Riley finished his rookie contract with the Eagles, appearing in 25 games for the club with eight starts.

