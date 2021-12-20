The Dolphins are signing Duke Johnson to their active roster

After touching the ball 23 times for 127 total yards and two touchdowns against the Jets, Dolphins running back Duke Johnson got more good news Monday morning.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Miami is signing the veteran back to their active roster after he spent nearly two months on the practice squad.

The Dolphins run game has been horrendous in 2021. This game brought them from the 31st-ranked rushing offense to the 28th. The 100-yard performance was the first of Johnson’s career, and the first for the Dolphins all season.

With Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay, and Salvon Ahmed expected to be healthy for their next game against the Saints, the Dolphins should have a good group to split carries between, but Johnson may be the most deserving of the lead spot.