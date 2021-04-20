Dolphins are signing D.J. Fluker

The Dolphins are signing offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Fluker, 30, started eight games for the Ravens last season and played all 16 games. He saw action on 531 offensive snaps and 79 on special teams.

Fluker has extensive starting experience at right tackle and right guard.

The Chargers made Fluker the 11th overall choice in 2013, and he started 59 games in four seasons. Fluker also made starts with with the Giants and Seahawks.

Defensive tackle John Jenkins, 31, is the only other player 30 years old or older on the Dolphins roster.

