Dolphins are signing Cedrick Wilson to three-year deal

The Cowboys had hoped to keep Cedrick Wilson and Michael Gallup with Amari Cooper headed to the Browns in a trade. On Monday, the Cowboys announced Gallup’s signing, which was reported Sunday as a five-year, $62.5 million deal.

But, in recent days, it became obvious to the team’s front office that Wilson would get more money elsewhere. Indeed, Wilson, 26, is leaving the Cowboys after four seasons.

Wilson is closing in on a three-year deal with the Dolphins, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. ESPN adds that Wilson will get $22.8 million with $12.75 million guaranteed.

Wilson had a career year in 2021, catching 45 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns.

He has 67 career receptions for 837 yards and eight touchdowns.

