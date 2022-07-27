Dolphins signing CB Tino Ellis after USFL season

While the Miami Dolphins have done a great job this offseason of adding players to compete for roster spots and opportunities during training camp, they don’t appear to be done.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are signing cornerback Tino Ellis, who most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. He recorded 26 total tackles and one interception with the Panthers.

Ellis was originally undrafted out of Maryland in 2020 and signed with the New Orleans Saints. He actually signed with the Dolphins back in 2020 and spent a week on the practice squad in 2021, so this is his second stint with the team.

The former Terrapin has an uphill battle to climb against some tough competition for a depth spot at cornerback or on special teams with guys like Trill Williams, Elijah Cambell, Quincy Wilson and Kader Kohou vying for an opportunity to make the roster and practice squad.

