Dolphins re-signing Brennan Scarlett

Miami is bringing back one of its defensive free agents who also plays a key role on special teams.

The Dolphins are re-signing linebacker Brennan Scarlett, according to agent Henry Organ.

Scarlett spent 2021 with the Dolphins, appearing in 13 games with four starts. He played 58 percent of the special teams snaps and 14 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, totaling 19 tackles with a tackle for loss and a QB hit.

After entering the league in 2016, Scarlett spent his first five seasons with the Texans. He’s recorded 5.5 career sacks with an interception, six passes defensed, and three forced fumbles.

