The Dolphins placed Michael Deiter on injured reserve Saturday. Deiter is dealing with foot and quad injuries and will miss at least the next three games.

Greg Mancz started at center for the Dolphins on Sunday and played all 52 snaps.

Help is on its way: The Dolphins are signing center Austin Reiter off the Saints’ practice squad, Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus reports.

Reiter served as the Saints’ emergency center in Weeks 2 and 3 but did not play despite being active. With Will Clapp back, the Saints have depth at the position if Erik McCoy (calf strain) isn’t ready to return.

Reiter signed with the Saints’ practice squad on Sept. 14.

Reiter was the Chiefs’ starting center for most of the past two seasons but was not re-signed in the offseason when Kansas City elected to rebuild its offensive line. Originally a seventh-round choice of Washington in 2015, Reiter has appeared in 59 games with 33 starts for the Browns and Chiefs since 2016.

Dolphins signing Austin Reiter off Saints’ practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk