Dolphins signing Alec Ingold

The Dolphins are signing fullback Alec Ingold to a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel runs a fullback-friendly offense, with Kyle Juszczyk playing more than 50 percent of the 49ers’ snaps last season with McDaniel as the offensive coordinator. That’s why Miami is willing to make Ingold the second-highest paid fullback in the NFL.

Ingold, 29, spent the past three seasons with the Raiders. He never played more than 23 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

In 41 career games, Ingold has 43 touches for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

