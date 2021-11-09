Dolphins have signed C Evan Boehm to their practice squad

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third center after losing Michael Deiter at the end of September and with Greg Mancz dealing with an ankle injury.

In their place, Austin Reiter, who the team signed off of the Saints’ practice squad in October. Reiter has played in three games this season, starting two of them.

To fill in some of the depth at the position, the Dolphins have signed veteran center Evan Boehm to their practice squad. That name may sound familiar to fans, as he was with the Dolphins back in 2019.

The veteran lineman came into the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft with the Cardinals and has started 21 games in his career. Since leaving Miami, Boehm has been with three organizations including the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions.

Mancz has not participated in practice to this point in the week leading up to the Dolphins matchup with the Ravens on Thursday. If he can’t go, Boehm could get called up to the active roster for the day.