Dolphins sign WR Robbie Chosen to the 53-man roster, elevate LB Chase Winovich

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for their Week 4 battle with the Buffalo Bills, they’ve made a number of roster moves.

After placing River Cracraft on injured reserve and Erik Ezukanma on the non-football injury list, Miami has announced that they’ve signed Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode and elevated linebacker Chase Winovich.

Chosen made his Dolphins debut last week, and he brought in a long touchdown from Mike White in the fourth quarter to extend Miami’s huge lead over Denver.

This is Winovich’s second elevation, with the first coming for the game against the New England Patriots. He may be able to help with the Dolphins missing Jaelan Phillips for this matchup. He’ll only have one more elevation following this game.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire