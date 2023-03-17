Dolphins re-sign WR River Cracraft

The Miami Dolphins are keeping a number of free agents from their 2022 roster around for at least another season with the team.

On Friday afternoon, the Dolphins agreed to bring back another unrestricted free agent, signing wide receiver River Cracraft, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. The deal is said to be for just one year.

