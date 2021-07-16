Dolphins sign WR Isaiah Ford, cut two from offseason roster

Every time it appears as though Isaiah Ford’s run with the Miami Dolphins is coming to a close, the football gods seem to align to provide Ford with another chance. Miami traded Ford to the New England Patriots last season at the trade deadline, a deal that seemingly signaled the end of the receiver’s run in South Florida. But before the year was over, Ford was cut from New England and back in South Florida with the Dolphins.

This offseason, Ford’s contract expired. And Miami added numerous new faces to the pass catching room, presumably ending any chance of Ford being back on the team for the start of camp — right?

Wrong.

The Dolphins announced this afternoon that they are signing Ford to the expanded offseason roster once more; releasing safety Brian Cole and center Tyler Gauthier in the process.

Roster Moves | We have signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford and waived safety Brian Cole and center Tyler Gauthier. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 16, 2021

Ford’s appeal as a receiver has come in finding spaces against zone coverage — but his functional athleticism appears to put a glass ceiling on his play as a receiver; separation against man coverage has been hard to come by in the NFL for the former Virginia Tech Hokie. To date, Ford has played in 19 NFL games and logged 51 total receptions for 520 yards on 80 career targets. He has yet to reach the end zone in his NFL career — so while he’s another face for the competition, don’t expect Ford to force his way into any significant role for the Dolphins in 2021.