Dolphins sign veteran pass rusher Justin Houston

Veteran pass rusher Justin Houston may play against his former team on Saturday.

Houston has signed with the Dolphins, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Houston played the first eight years of his career with the Chiefs, who host the Dolphins on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old Houston started seven games for the Panthers this season but was released last month after asking to be cut loose so he could see if he could sign with a contender. He played the last two years in Baltimore and two years before the in Indianapolis.

Houston had his best years in Kansas City, specifically in 2014, when he led the NFL with 22 sacks and was a first-team All-Pro. He's been to four Pro Bowls, all when he played with the Chiefs.

The Dolphins are banged up on defense and in need of some help with their pass rush. Bradley Chubb, who led the team in sacks, is injured and out for the postseason. So is Jaelan Phillips, who was fourth on the team in sacks, and Andrew Van Ginkel, who was fifth on the team in sacks. The Dolphins would love for Houston to show up ready to sack Patrick Mahomes on Saturday.