Dolphins sign USF project Bayron Matos, who barely played for Bulls

TAMPA — Former USF basketball player Bayron Matos, whose organized football experience is limited to a handful of snaps for the Bulls in 2022, will have a chance to compete for an NFL job.

The Dominican Republic native signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent Saturday, following the final day of the NFL draft.

There was some thought before the draft that Matos might become the first Bulls player to be selected since receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was taken by the Packers in the fifth round (No. 174 overall) in 2018. Instead, Matos was joined by Bulls offensive tackle Donovan Jennings in signing free-agent deals.

Jennings, a Gaither High alumnus, reportedly signed with the Packers early Saturday evening.

The quintessential NFL project, Matos drew attention based on his size (6-foot-7, 313 pounds) and the potential he brandished as part of the NFL International Player Pathway program, a league initiative designed to “cover and develop elite global talent capable of competing in the NFL.” The program’s participants worked out in March at USF’s pro day, where Matos ran the 40-yard dash in 4.88 seconds.

Before that, he had experienced minimal success as a college basketball player, and never had tried football at any level. But former Bulls football coach Jeff Scott encouraged him to join the Bulls in the spring of 2022. He worked out on both the offensive and defensive lines and on special teams, but made only a couple of cameo appearances that fall.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.