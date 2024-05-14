Dolphins sign undrafted rookie Mario Kendricks
The Dolphins signed defensive tackle Mario Kendricks on Tuesday, the team announced.
Kendricks, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech, participated in the Dolphins' rookie minicamp last weekend on a tryout basis.
He also attended the Chiefs' rookie minicamp.
Kendricks spent five seasons (2019-23) in Blacksburg, where he appeared in 56 games with 20 starts.
He totaled 67 tackles (35 solo), seven sacks and three passes defensed. A native of Kissimmee, Florida, Kendricks played high school football at Osceola High School.