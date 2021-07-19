The Dolphins have re-signed offensive tackle Timon Parris after waiving him last month.

Parris originally signed with the Dolphins on May 20, but the team cut him when it signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Parris, 25, spent time with the Falcons, Browns and Washington Football Team last year.

He has appeared in four NFL games, all with Washington. Parris also has spent time on Washington’s practice squad.

Parris originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Washington on May 1, 2018.

He was on the Falcons’ active roster for a few days in 2020 but did not play a down last season.

Dolphins re-sign Timon Parris originally appeared on Pro Football Talk