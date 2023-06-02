Dolphins sign three 2023 draft picks

The Dolphins have gotten some business done with their rookie class.

Miami announced on Friday that the club has signed three of its draft picks: running back De’Von Achane, tight end Elijah Higgins, and offensive tackle Ryan Hayes.

Achane was the No. 84 overall pick in the third round out of Texas A&M. He rushed for 2,376 yards with 21 touchdowns as an Aggie, including 1,102 yards with eight TDs in 2022.

Higgins was the 197th pick in the sixth round out of Stanford and Hayes was the 238th overall pick in the seventh round out of Michigan.

Miami had just four draft picks this year after the team had to forfeit its first-round pick for a tampering violation.

Cornerback Cam Smith, who was the No. 51 overall pick in the second round out of South Carolina, is the remaining selection who has yet to sign.

