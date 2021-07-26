Miami is one step closer to having their entire draft class signed.

The Dolphins announced on Wednesday afternoon that they’ve signed third-round tight end Hunter Long to his rookie contract.

Long was the 81st pick of this year’s draft out of Boston College. He was a 2020 first-team All-ACC honoree after catching 57 passes for 685 yards with five touchdowns as a junior.

In all, Long caught 89 passes for 1,297 yards with nine TDs in three collegiate seasons.

The Dolphins have just one draft pick remaining unsigned — second-round offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg.

Dolphins sign third-round pick Hunter Long originally appeared on Pro Football Talk