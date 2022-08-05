The Dolphins made a swap at punter on Friday.

The team announced the signing of Sterling Hofrichter. Tommy Heatherly was waived to create room for Hofrichter on the 90-man roster.

Hofrichter was a seventh-round pick by the Falcons in 2020 and he averaged 42.5 yards per kick during his rookie season. He was waived last summer and landed with the Buccaneers. He spent most of the year on the practice squad, but made two appearances and averaged 37.8 yards on six punts.

The Dolphins signed Thomas Morstead in April. The longtime Saints punter split last season between the Jets and Falcons and will compete with Hofrichter for the job in Miami this year.

Dolphins sign Sterling Hofrichter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk