Dolphins to sign special teamer/defensive back Keion Crossen

The Miami Dolphins have had a busy first day of the NFL’s legal tamper window.

Before the period even opened, the Dolphins retained defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on a four-year deal. Then, when the agreements started coming in, the Dolphins were mentioned frequently, agreeing to deals with running back Chase Edmonds, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Now, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins and special teamer Keion Crossen have agreed on a three-year deal that’s worth $10.5 million, though the deal can’t be finalized until the start of the new league year. He spent last season with the New York Giants, playing 76% of their special teams’ snaps and recording 13 total tackles.

Crossen, 25, was a New England Patriots’ seventh-round pick in 2018 out of Western Carolina and has carved out a decent career for himself. In his four years in the league, he’s spent times with three times, including the Houston Texans, and he’s played in 16 games each of the last three seasons.

