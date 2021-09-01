Shaquem Griffin didn’t make the Dolphins’ 53-player roster, but he won’t be leaving Miami.

Griffin has signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad after spending training camp with the team.

A linebacker out of UCF, Griffin has been celebrated as one of the NFL’s most inspirational players for making it to the league despite being born with a disability that required his hand to be amputated when he was 4 years old.

Other players joining the Dolphins’ practice squad, according to the Miami Herald, are receiver Kirk Merritt, quarterback Reid Sinnett, running back Gerrid Doaks, linebacker Calvin Munson, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, cornerback Javaris Davis, guard Durval Queiroz Neto and defensive end Jabaal Sheard.

Dolphins sign Shaquem Griffin to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk