The Dolphins signed their last two picks from the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The team announced that tackle Larnel Coleman and running back Gerrid Doaks have agreed to their four-year deals with the team. Five other picks, including first-rounders Jaylen Waddlen and Jaelan Phillips, remain unsigned.

Coleman started at left tackle at UMass the last two years and spent his sophomore season starting on the right side. Doaks ran 331 times for 1,712 yards and 14 touchdowns while at Cincinnati. The running back also caught 36 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns.

The Dolphins also announced that they have signed Georgia Tech cornerback Jaytlin Askew, Indiana defensive tackle Jerome Johnson, Middle Tennessee State guard Robert Jones, and Alabama fullback Carl Tucker as undrafted free agents.

Dolphins sign seventh-rounders Larnel Coleman, Gerrid Doaks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk