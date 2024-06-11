Dolphins sign second-round pick, OT Patrick Paul, to four-year deal

The Miami Dolphins have six of the team’s seven draft picks under contract because of Tuesday’s signing of offensive tackle Patrick Paul.

Paul, a former Houston standout who spent four season as the Cougars starting left tackle, was taken in the second round with the 55th pick, and will likely spend his rookie season as Terron Armstead’s understudy.

Paul signed a four-year deal worth $6.9 million, and his signing bonus is supposed to be worth $1.85 million.

Last week the Dolphins signed five of the team’s seven draftees, and now the only 2024 selection that hasn’t been signed is Chop Robinson, the Penn State standout Miami used a first round pick to select.

As the 21st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Robinson is slotted to sign a four-year worth $14.97 million, and that includes a $7.71 million signing bonus. His contract will also feature a fifth-year option, which is standard for all first-round picks.

Tailback Jaylen Wright, pass rusher Mohamed Kamara, safety Patrick McMorris and receivers Malik Washington and Tahj Washington signed their four-year deals the first day of last week’s minicamp, and each were paid a bonus compensatory with the round and salary slot they were drafted in.

Only Robinson and Paul count against the salary cap this season because of the NFL’s top 51 rule, which means only the top 51 salaries of the team’s 90-player training camp roster counts against the cap.

Wright, the Dolphins’ fourth-round selection, signed a four-year deal worth $4.78 million and received a $760,000 signing bonus.

Kamara signed a four-year deal worth $4.34 million and received a $321,000 signing bonus.

Malik Washington signed a four-year deal worth $4.22 million and will receive a $199,560 signing bonus.

McMorris signed a four-year deal worth $4.12 million and received a signing bonus worth $179,764.

And Tahj Washington received a fouir-year deal worth $4.11 million and received a signing bonus of $90,396.