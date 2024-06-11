Dolphins sign second-round pick Patrick Paul

The Dolphins are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The team announced the signing of tackle Patrick Paul on Tuesday. The second-round pick is the sixth member of the seven-player class to agree to a four-year deal with the team.

With Paul signed, first-round pick Chop Robinson is the only player in the group without a deal.

Paul started every game at left tackle for Houston over the last three seasons. He was first-team All-American Athletic Conference each season.

The Dolphins have left tackle Terron Armstead back from last season, but his recent injury history suggests there's a good chance he'll miss some time so Paul may not have to wait to long for a chance in Miami.