Dolphins sign second-round pick OT Patrick Paul

The Miami Dolphins signed second-round draft pick Patrick Paul to a contract Tuesday, the team announced.

Paul, 22, was the No. 55 overall pick in April after a strong career at Houston where he was a two-time First-Team All-AAC selection and a First-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 after the team switched conferences. The 6’7, 331-pound offensive lineman is expected to be a backup as a rookie behind veteran left tackle Terron Armstead.

We have signed our second-round pick, Patrick Paul. Let's get it, @PatrickPaul_76! 👊 pic.twitter.com/TgzbNEbWeq — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 11, 2024

“His approach has been awesome so far and really excited to continue this growth now that we’ve seen through spring to when we get back to camp and really build,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Paul last week during the team’s minicamp. “Especially when you get to get pads on, because that’s really where linemen learn, like you’re hitting a surface that maybe isn’t what reality is going to be when the training camp comes.”

While terms of Paul’s contract haven’t been revealed, the majority of the framework of the deal was predetermined by the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with the NFLPA. As the No. 55 overall pick, the offensive tackle was due to receive a four-year, $6,911,696 contract with a $1,846,688 signing bonus.

Following the deal, first-round pick Chop Robinson is now the only Dolphins rookie not yet under contract.

