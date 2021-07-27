Dolphins sign second-round pick Liam Eichenberg

At long last, the Dolphins got it done.

Miami’s second-round offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg has signed his rookie deal, putting each member of its 2021 draft class on the eve of training camp.

Selected at No. 42 overall, Eichenberg was a first-team, All-ACC honoree in 2020 for Notre Dame. He was the starting left tackle for the Fighting Irish from 2018 through the rest of his collegiate career.

Eichenberg was one of seven draftees for the Dolphins in 2021. He was the team’s fourth selection after receiver Jaylen Waddle, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, and safety Jevon Holland.

