Dolphins sign a safety, place two defenders on injured reserve

During Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins lost two players to injuries that knocked them out for the game.

Linebacker Brennan Scarlett suffered a knee injury in the first half, and cornerback Jamal Perry was carted off with a knee in the second half. The team announced Tuesday that both players would be placed on injured reserve, forcing them to miss at least three games.

Scarlett, in his first year with Miami, has been in a rotational role to this point, playing 21% of the snaps. However, he’s played significant time on special teams.

Perry was signed to the active roster last week from the team’s practice squad and was likely going to be a depth option for the team. He had played just five snaps Sunday before suffering his injury.

These moves opened up two holes on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster. One of those holes is being filled by safety Will Parks, who Miami signed Tuesday off of San Francisco’s practice squad.

This is Parks’ sixth year in the league after being drafted the sixth round of the 2016 draft. Parks spent his first four years with the Broncos, before splitting his fifth season between Denver and Philadelphia. In 2020, he played 75% of the defensive snaps for the Broncos.

With Perry out at least three weeks, and Jason McCourty not coming back anytime soon, it makes sense that the Dolphins add some veteran depth. If they lose any of their top three safeties, Parks could be plugged in with some confidence.