Dolphins sign rookie DT Mario Kendricks after minicamp tryout

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they signed defensive tackle Mario Kendricks after he participated in the team’s rookie minicamp.

Kendricks is the third rookie — along with offensive lineman Ireland Brown and cornerback Jason Maitre — to earn a spot on the Dolphins roster after participating in minicamp on a tryout basis. The delay for the announcement of a deal for Kendricks is likely because he hurried out of town to go tryout at the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp too.

The Chiefs’ minicamp began Saturday and lasted until Monday, overlapping with the Dolphins’ camp which ran from Friday to Sunday. It’s unclear which days he spent with each team.

Congrats to my guy @MarioKendricks on signing with the @MiamiDolphins ! Proud of you and all the hard work you’ve put in! pic.twitter.com/xxSBizVwuk — David Haas (@HaasLawPLLC) May 14, 2024

Kendricks is listed by the Dolphins at 6’0, 294 pounds and recorded 17 tackles for loss during his time at Virginia Tech.

While certainly undersized for an NFL defensive tackle, Kendricks posted impressive numbers at the Hokies’ pro day. He was timed with an unofficial time of 4.78 seconds in the 40-yard dash, along with a 32.5-inch vertical jump, and 7.25-second three-cone drill.

