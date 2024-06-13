Dolphins sign rookie Chop Robinson, locking in entire draft class under contract

The Miami Dolphins signed rookie edge rusher and first-round pick Chop Robinson, the team announced Thursday.

Robinson was the last remaining unsigned draft pick the team had this offseason, meaning they have now secured their entire seven-pick 2024 draft class under contract.

Terms of Robinson’s deal were not revealed by the team, but rookie contracts have a slotted value to them, and Robinson, the No. 21 pick in the draft, was in line to get $14.976 million on his four-year deal.

Robinson is a touted prospect for his athleticism and his ability to win on the pass rush at the line of scrimmage. That said, the outside linebacker out of Penn State only totaled four sacks last season.

He will look to convert more of those pressures into sacks as a rookie in the NFL, whose production could be vital early on for the contending Dolphins as starting edge defenders Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb continue to rehab a torn Achilles and ACL, respectively, from late last season.

In 2022, his sophomore season and first with the Nittany Lions, Robinson recorded 5 ½ sacks, and as a freshman at Maryland he had two.

The Dolphins were down to Robinson as the last unsigned rookie after Tuesday’s news that offensive tackle and second-round pick Patrick Paul was signed to his rookie contract. Miami signed the other five members of the draft class a week earlier ahead of mandatory minicamp.

Also Thursday, Miami officially announced the signing of veteran safety Marcus Maye. In a corresponding move to make room, the team waived defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon.