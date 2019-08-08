Dolphins sign Robert Nkemdiche

Former first-round draft pick Robert Nkemdiche is getting another chance.

The Dolphins announced this morning that they have signed Nkemdiche, who was cut by the Cardinals last month and cleared waivers. Nkemdiche, who suffered a torn ACL last season, will be placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Nkemdiche has undeniable physical talent, but he was a major disappointment in Arizona, where he was a first-round draft pick in 2016. The Dolphins will hope they can get him healthy and get him to where the Cardinals thought he could be.

The 24-year-old Nkemdiche was the consensus No. 1 recruit in the country coming out of high school. He was an All-SEC defensive lineman in 2015 at Ole Miss but was suspended at the end of his college career and criticized for being out of shape during his NFL career.