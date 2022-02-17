Dolphins sign River Cracraft

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel worked for the 49ers before being hired in Miami and one of his players from the NFC West club will be joining him in Florida.

The Dolphins announced that they have signed wide receiver River Cracraft. Cracraft spent the last two seasons with the 49ers.

In 2020, Cracraft played in nine games and caught six passes for 41 yards. He also returned five punts and played regularly on special teams.

Cracraft appeared in six more games in 2021, but all of his playing time came on special teams. He was credited with four tackles and a fumble recovery over his entire run with the Niners.

Cracraft also played in nine games for the Broncos in 2018 and 2019. He had one catch for 44 yards while also serving as a returner.

