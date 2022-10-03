Dolphins sign Reid Sinnett to practice squad

With Tua Tagovailoa out and no timetable set for his return, the Dolphins are adding another quarterback.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Monday press conference that Miami is signing Reid Sinnett to its practice squad.

“That was something we prioritized over the weekend,” McDaniel said.

Sinnett entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers. He then spent time with the Dolphins from 2020-2021, with the Eagles claiming him off waivers last October.

Philadelphia cut him at the end of August and re-signed him to the team’s practice squad. But they let him go in early September.

Sinnett has not appeared in a regular-season game so far in his career. He completed 52 percent of his passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and one interception during the 2022 preseason with Philadelphia.

