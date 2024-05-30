Dolphins sign receiver Jaylen Waddle to lucrative extension

The Miami Dolphins locked up one of the team’s top young talents, agreeing to terms on a multiyear contract extension on Thursday, but it wasn’t the player whose deal has been talked about for months.

While the team continues negotiating with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a multiyear extension that will likely make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players, on Thursday news surfaced that Miami locked up one of Tagovailoa’s favorite weapons, agreeing to a three-year extension with receiver Jaylen Waddle.

According to ESPN and the NFL Network, Waddle and Miami have agreed to a three-year extension worth $84.75 million, which guarantees him $76 million, according to sources. The deal will likely be finalized in the coming days, likely before next week’s mandatory minicamp.

The new contract follows Miami’s decision earlier this month to trigger Waddle’s fifth-year option, which guaranteed the 25-year-old $15.6 million for the 2025 season. The details of the new deal haven’t been clarified, so at this time it’s unclear if the fifth-year option factors into this new contract for the receiver who serves as Tyreek Hill’s counterpart.

The Dolphins used the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Waddle, and since joining South Florida’s NFL franchise the former Alabama standout has set a couple of NFL and franchise records.

Waddle set an NFL rookie record with 104 catches in 2021, which he turned into 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns.

He followed that up by leading the NFL in receiving yards per catch, averaging 18.1 yards per reception on the 75 passes he brought in during the 2022 season, which were turned into 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, despite battling numerous injuries and expressing frustration with the type of season he was having, Waddle became the first Dolphins player in franchise history to produce three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Despite only playing in 14 regular-season games, Waddle finished the season with 72 receptions, which he turned into 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

Miami’s hope is that the addition of former Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and tight end Jonnu Smith will help the Dolphins remains the NFL’s top-ranked offense.

While all the details of Waddle’s new deal have not been revealed, it’s comparable to the three-year, $75 million extension the Philadelphia Eagles gave DeVonta Smith, his former Alabama teammate, this offseason.

A series of NFL receivers have been landing lucrative deals this offseason, drastically escalating the average salary per season for the position.

The Dolphins clearly wanted to get ahead of the trend by locking Waddle up before Cincinnati’s JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins, Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb, and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson landed their new contracts, pushed the receiver market up even further.

The Dolphins are experiencing a bit of financial strain this month, holding less than $2 million in cap space before agreeing Waddle’s new deal, but on June 1 the franchise will receiver $18.5 million in cap space because of the June 1 release of Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins will need a substantial amount of that cap space to sign the seven-player draft class, but it’s clear they intent to use some of that cap space to lock up some of the team’s top performers whose contracts are close to expiring.

Tagovailoa is in the final year of his deal, and will play under a fifth-year option that pays him $23.1 million if a multiyear deal isn’t agreed to. Tagovailoa’s possible extension, which will likely pay him more than $45 million a season when signed, won’t impact the team’s immediate cap space because any deal the quarterback signs would create cap space in 2024, not reduce it.

According to general manager Chris Grier, the franchise also intends on having discussions with safety Jevon Holland and his camp about extending his rookie contract, which will pay the three-year starter $3.36 million for the 2024 season. Because Holland is a former second-round pick, the Dolphins didn’t have a fifth-year option to retain his services like they did Waddle and pass rusher Jaelan Phillips.

The Dolphins could also use some of the remaining cap space to address voids on the roster, possible adding another defensive lineman, a safety, or acquiring more interior offensive lineman. However, it’s more realistic that Miami will go shopping for free agents who can improve the team’s 90-player training camp roster closer to the start of training camp, which will likely be late July.