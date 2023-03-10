Dolphins to re-sign RB Salvon Ahmed to one-year deal

The Miami Dolphins, ahead of the start of the 2023 league year, have begun making moves to set their roster up for the best chance to succeed.

Those moves included cutting tight end Cethan Carter, informing cornerback Byron Jones that he’d be released with a post-June 1 designation and restructuring the contracts of linebacker Bradley Chubb, left tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Now, the Dolphins have started working on retaining some of their pending free agents, as the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reports that running back Salvon Ahmed has agreed to return to the team for another season. The deal is said to be for just one year and is worth up to $1.8 million.

Prior to this signing, Miami had no running backs under contract, as Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and Myles Gaskin are all set to be unrestricted free agents come March 15.

Ahmed, 24, finished 2022 with only 64 yards and one touchdown on 12 touches, however, he was efficient with the ball, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.

His role will likely become more clear once more signings are announced, but it is interesting that the Dolphins opted to re-sign Ahmed instead of tendering him, which, even at the lowest tender, was worth $2.8 million. At the very least, Miami has a depth running back for 2023.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire