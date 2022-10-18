Dolphins sign RB La’Mical Perine to practice squad

After the Miami Dolphins released undrafted rookie running back ZaQuandre White from the practice squad on Monday, the team had an open spot to fill.

On Tuesday, they elected to fill it with another running back, La’Mical Perine. The 24-year-old spent the first two seasons of his career with the New York Jets before joining the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad earlier this year.

Perine has appeared in 14 games in his NFL career, rushing for 263 and two touchdowns on 3.7 yards per attempt and adding another 63 yards on 11 receptions.

The former Florida Gator will be a decent depth piece for Mike McDaniel’s team in case they run into some injuries at the position.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire