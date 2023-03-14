Dolphins to re-sign RB Jeff Wilson

Mike Masala

The Miami Dolphins have been very active over the last week, as they look to build their roster for the 2023 season.

After re-signing Salvon Ahmed and Raheem Mostert, the Dolphins are continuing to return their 2022 backfield, as, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter,  they’ve agreed to a deal with Jeff Wilson.

