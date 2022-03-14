Dolphins to sign QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Miami Dolphins are having a busy first day of the legal tampering window.

They started off the day by re-signing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year deal. Then, they agreed to multi-year deals with both running back Chase Edmonds and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal with former Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to back up Tua Tagovailoa. While the agreement is in place, the deal can’t be finalized until after the start of the league year, March 16 at 4 p.m.

Bridgewater started 14 games for Denver in 2021, throwing for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 66.9% of his pass attempts.

