Dolphins sign punter Michael Palardy

The Dolphins have picked up a new punter.

Michael Palardy, who was cut by the Panthers last month, has signed with Miami, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Palardy, who was born and raised in South Florida, chose the Dolphins over a group of other interested teams that included the Bills, where he visited last week.

Last year Palardy didn’t play at all after tearing his ACL while playing basketball in the offseason, but he is expected to be 100 percent healthy for the 2021 season.

Matt Haack, who handled punting in Miami last year, becomes a free agent next week.

