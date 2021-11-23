The Dolphins have made a move to add depth in their secondary.

Miami announced on Tuesday that the club has signed safety Will Parks off of San Francisco’s practice squad.

Parks hasn’t appeared in a game for the 49ers, having joined the team’s practice squad on Nov. 3. He spent much of the offseason program and training camp this year with the Chiefs. Parks played six games for Philadelphia and three games for Denver in 2020.

He entered the league in 2016 as a Broncos sixth-round pick.

Parks has appeared in 72 games with 18 starts, recording four interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and a pair of sacks. He’s also played significant special teams snaps in his career.

The Dolphins also announced that cornerback Jamal Perry and linebacker Brennan Scarletton have been placed on injured reserve.

Dolphins sign Will Parks off 49ers practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk