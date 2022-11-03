Dolphins sign OL Lamont Gaillard to their practice squad

The Miami Dolphins opened up a spot on the practice squad this week when they moved on from quarterback Reid Sinnett, and they also had a need for another offensive lineman with Larnel Coleman signing with the Carolina Panthers active roster.

On Wednesday, Miami filled that spot, signing offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard. Gaillard was a sixth-round draft pick in 2019 by the Arizona Cardinals out of Georgia.

The former Bulldog spent two seasons with the Cardinals, appearing in 13 games and starting two at center, before spending 2021 and this past offseason with the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Liam Eichenberg being placed on injured reserve this week, interior offensive line depth has become more important in South Florida.

