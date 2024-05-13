Dolphins sign OL Ireland Brown after rookie minicamp tryout

More than two dozen players attended the Miami Dolphins’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis — including veteran pass rusher Aaron Lynch — but only offensive lineman Ireland Brown turned that opportunity into a roster spot.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, the Dolphins signed Brown on Monday.

Brown began his collegiate career as a defensive tackle at Boston College before transferring to Rutgers. He played on the defensive side of the ball with the Scarlet Knights for one season before making the move to the offensive line in 2021.

He took over as the starting center for Rutgers in 2022, but was a backup in his final season after Gus Zilinskas won the job in 2023. While he was only on the field for 62 snaps as a senior, Brown earned a 90.5 grade from PFF.

Early in his collegiate career, Brown was named Ireland Burke. He changed his name to Brown out of respect and love for a family that took him in when he was 15.

In Miami, Brown will face an uphill climb for a roster spot even though the team’s depth on the interior offensive line is lacking.

