Dolphins sign offensive tackle Timon Parris

The Miami Dolphins’ last-minute tweaks to their offseason roster appear to be upon us — last week brought the return of wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the team after a departure in free agency this spring and now the Dolphins are returning another player who has spent time with the Dolphins — but never taken a snap with the team.

The Dolphins announced yesterday that they have signed offensive tackle Timon Parris.

Roster Move | We have signed tackle Timon Parris. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 19, 2021

Parris has spent time in the NFL with the Washington Football Team, the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and now the Dolphins. Miami originally added him to their offseason roster back in May before waiving him amid a churn of players throughout the summer less than a month after he was originally signed.

And now, with the start of training camp nearly upon us, the Dolphins are bringing Parris back for their third transaction since May — this time to put him onto the roster and take part of what should be a highly competitive battle for slots on the team’s active roster for the fall. Parris has played in four career NFL games, making him something of a long shot with the plethora of contenders the Dolphins have brought in to account for spots on the 8- or 9-man line for the active roster.