Dolphins sign Nick DeLuca

The Dolphins have brought in a new linebacker.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed Nick Deluca to their 90-man roster.

DeLuca was signed by the Titans after going undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2018, but wound up on the Jaguars practice squad in the regular season. He was promoted to the active roster in October and wound up playing in nine games before the year was out.

DeLuca had 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan and Kiko Alonso front the linebacker group in Miami. Quentin Poling, Mike Hull, Chase Allen, Tyrone Holmes and fifth-round pick Andrew Van Ginkel join DeLuca as options to fill out the roster behind them.